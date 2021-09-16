Allstate estimates August catastrophe losses of $876M, with $631M from Ida
Sep. 16, 2021
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates catastrophe losses of $876M, or $692M after-tax, in August, bringing the total for July and August to $1.1B pretax.
- Catastrophe losses in August were comprised of 11 event at an estimated coast of $843M plus unfavorable prior period reserve re-estimates.
- Hurricane Ida affected 19 states with the majority of losses in Louisiana, resulting in gross losses of ~$1.4B. Net losses are estimates at $631M pretax, or $498M, after-tax, reflecting anticipated reinsurance recoveries under the company's Nationwide Excess Catastrophe Reinsurance Program, partly offset by reinstatement premiums.
