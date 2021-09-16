Howard Hughes sells 3 hotels in Woodlands to Lowe joint venture for $252M
- A joint venture between Lowe and an institutional investor acquired three hotels in the Woodlands from The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for $252M.
- The Woodlands are in the greater Houston area. The Woodlands Resort; The Westin at The Woodlands; and Embassy Suites by Hilton, The Woodlands at Hughes Landing will continue to be managed by Lowe's hospitality management subsidiary CoralTree Hospitality, which took over management of the properties in September of 2020.
- Lowe will begin a $25M capital investment program at the three hotels, totaling 909 rooms.
- Howard Hughes noted that with the sale it has closed on ~$376M of the targeted $600M net proceeds in the sale of non-core assets outlined by the company two years ago.
- "The Woodlands hotel portfolio acquisition is consistent with our broader hospitality investment strategy that targets quality, full-service hotels and resorts that draw significant leisure travel, but also cater to corporate and group business," said Mike Lowe, co-CEO of Lowe.