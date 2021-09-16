Penumbra a new buy at Truist with a Street-high target on market share opportunities
Sep. 16, 2021 8:30 AM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Truist Securities has initiated the coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) with a buy recommendation with the analyst, David Rescott, arguing “plenty” of market penetration ahead in both neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets.
- In addition to neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets, the medical device maker operates in the neurosurgical space since 2014.
- According to the analyst, the peripheral should continue its growth momentum above corporate average with two times the size of neuro, yet at a penetration around half of the level in neuro.
- In addition, the company is well-positioned to regain market share from “myriad of tailwinds” in neuro, Rescott argues.
- Truist’s Street-high price target for Penumbra (PEN) at $350 per share implies a premium of ~21.2% to the last close.
- Early this week, Bank of America urged investors to raise exposure to stocks such as Penumbra (PEN) with significant catalysts ahead and most de-risked consensus estimates.
- However, Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings indicate neutral prospects for the stock.