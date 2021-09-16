Penumbra a new buy at Truist with a Street-high target on market share opportunities

Sep. 16, 2021 8:30 AM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Truist Securities has initiated the coverage on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) with a buy recommendation with the analyst, David Rescott, arguing “plenty” of market penetration ahead in both neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets.
  • In addition to neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets, the medical device maker operates in the neurosurgical space since 2014.
  • According to the analyst, the peripheral should continue its growth momentum above corporate average with two times the size of neuro, yet at a penetration around half of the level in neuro.
  • In addition, the company is well-positioned to regain market share from “myriad of tailwinds” in neuro, Rescott argues.
  • Truist’s Street-high price target for Penumbra (PEN) at $350 per share implies a premium of ~21.2% to the last close.
  • Early this week, Bank of America urged investors to raise exposure to stocks such as Penumbra (PEN) with significant catalysts ahead and most de-risked consensus estimates.
  • However, Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings indicate neutral prospects for the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.