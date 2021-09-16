Huazhu Group's CEO Qi Ji to step down
Sep. 16, 2021 8:31 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) down 1.6% premarket, announced that CEO Mr. Qi Ji will step down, effective October 1, 2021.
- Mr. Ji will continue to serve as the chairman of the board of directors of the company.
- President Mr. Hui Jin names an next CEO, effective October 1, 2021.
- Mr. Jin joined the Company in 2005 and prior to that worked at Shanghai Home Inns Hotels Management Limited as regional development manager from March 2004 to December 2004.
- Ms. Xinxin Liu, currently the chief digital officer appointed as the President of the company.