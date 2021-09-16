Huazhu Group's CEO Qi Ji to step down

Sep. 16, 2021 8:31 AM ETHuazhu Group Limited (HTHT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) down 1.6% premarket, announced that CEO Mr. Qi Ji will step down, effective October 1, 2021.
  • Mr. Ji will continue to serve as the chairman of the board of directors of the company.
  • President Mr. Hui Jin names an next CEO, effective October 1, 2021.
  • Mr. Jin joined the Company in 2005 and prior to that worked at Shanghai Home Inns Hotels Management Limited as regional development manager from March 2004 to December 2004.
  • Ms. Xinxin Liu, currently the chief digital officer appointed as the President of the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.