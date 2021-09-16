Soligenix to advance synthetic hypericin development in psoriasis

  • Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announces that it will expand the development of its synthetic hypericin treatment into psoriasis.
  • The decision follows hypericin's results from a late-stage lymphoma trial as well as its positive proof-of-concept in an early-stage psoriasis study.
  • Synthetic hypericin, the active ingredient in HyBryte (hypericin ointment 0.25%), is a potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions and then activated by fluorescent light the following day.
  • The company will be working with clinical experts to finalize a protocol with a plan to initiate study enrollment in the latter part of 2022.
  • Given the current cash position and the expected cost of the Phase 2a trial, Soligenix does not anticipate needing to raise additional capital to support the trial.
  • Shares up marginally premarket.
