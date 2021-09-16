Hot Stocks: OPAD becomes a meme; DASH, CAR, BYND move on analyst comments; TKR warns; MDVL opens locations
Sep. 16, 2021 8:58 AM ETOPAD, DASH, CAR, BYND, MDVL, TKRBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- A new meme stock came into the spotlight in Thursday's pre-market trading. Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) soared amid online chatter of a potential short squeeze opportunity.
- Thursday morning also saw analyst comments stir interest in a handful of high-profile stocks. Both DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) gained ground following upgrades from Bank of America.
- Meanwhile, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) suffered selling pressure in the wake of a downgrade.
- In other news, MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) rallied before the bell on news that it is opening SpotRx locations in Florida.
- Elsewhere, Timken (NYSE:TKR) headed lower in pre-market trading after the industrial-equipment maker warned that supply disruptions and inflationary pressures had cut into its results.
Gainers
- Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) skyrocketed 30% in pre-market trading after it became a hot topic on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum. Commenters pointed to a possible short squeeze scenario.
- DoorDash (DASH) received an upgrade from Bank of America, which raised its rating on the stock from Neutral to Buy. BofA pointed to an even larger total addressable market for the delivery company as it branches out into new verticals. DASH rose nearly 3% in pre-market action.
- Another Bank of America upgrade gave a boost to Avis Budget Group (CAR). Shares rose 2% after BofA upped its rating on the stock to Buy, saying that the company will benefit from many macro factors for the rest of 2021 and well into 2022.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) advanced in pre-market action on news that it would be opening in-clinic pharmacy sites. As part of a partnership with IMA Medical Group, MDVL will open four SpotRx locations in central Florida in 2021.
- On the news, the stock climbed nearly 9% before the bell.
Decliners
- An analyst comment sent Beyond Meat (BYND) lower in pre-market action. The stock dropped more than 3% after Piper Sandler cut its rating on the stock from Neutral to Underweight.
- Piper warned that a channel check suggested that the company could miss expectations with its Q3 and Q4 results.
- Timken (TKR) ticked down in pre-market action, slipping about 1% after the firm said it now expects sales and earnings to be lower than its previous projections for the second half of the year. The company blamed "unabating" supply chain disruptions and continued inflationary pressures.
- To keep up with Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session, turn to SA's On The Move section.