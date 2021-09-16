Hot Stocks: OPAD becomes a meme; DASH, CAR, BYND move on analyst comments; TKR warns; MDVL opens locations

  • A new meme stock came into the spotlight in Thursday's pre-market trading. Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) soared amid online chatter of a potential short squeeze opportunity.
  • Thursday morning also saw analyst comments stir interest in a handful of high-profile stocks. Both DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) gained ground following upgrades from Bank of America.
  • Meanwhile, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) suffered selling pressure in the wake of a downgrade.
  • In other news, MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) rallied before the bell on news that it is opening SpotRx locations in Florida.
  • Elsewhere, Timken (NYSE:TKR) headed lower in pre-market trading after the industrial-equipment maker warned that supply disruptions and inflationary pressures had cut into its results.

