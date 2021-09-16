Ayala early phase 2 data shows clinical activity of AL101 in adenoid cystic carcinoma
Sep. 16, 2021 9:15 AM ETAyala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AYLA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Preliminary phase 2 data showed that Ayala Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AYLA) AL101 had a disease control rate of 70% as a monotherapy for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma ("ACC").
- Partial responses were observed in 9% of patients, stable disease in 61%, and progressive disease in 24%.
- The drug was well tolerated with manageable side effects. The most common were diarrhea, fatigue, and nausea.
- Four treatment-emergent patient deaths occurred, one of which was attributed to the the treatment.
- The new data was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021.
- Additional data from the ACCURACY study will be released next year.
- AL101 is also under investigation as a breast cancer treatment, where it is in phase 2.