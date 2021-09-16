Allison Transmission to acquire assets of India-based AVTEC
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) signs an asset purchase agreement to buy the transmission portfolio of India-based AVTEC Ltd.’s off-highway business and AVTEC’s Madras Export Processing Zone off-highway component machining business.
- With this acquisition, Allison will also integrate AVTEC's off-highway component machining operations at the MEPZ facility into Allison's Chennai manufacturing plant to continue producing housings for Allison's off-highway transmissions.
- "This acquisition supports our overarching sourcing and operations strategies," said Mike Dick, Senior Vice President of Operations and Global Purchasing at Allison Transmission.
- Allison will pay ~$27M in cash for AVTEC's off-highway transmission portfolio and MEPZ off-highway component machining assets.
- The Company does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on current fiscal year earnings.
- The transaction is subject to completion of certain conditions precedent and is anticipated to close by the end of 2021.