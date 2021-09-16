Evoqua Water Technologies in pact with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies
Sep. 16, 2021 9:11 AM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) has signed an exclusive agreement with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies.
- The collaboration combines Ostara's market-leading process solutions for nutrient recovery with Evoqua's established water and wastewater treatment solutions to help customers recover nutrients and convert them into valuable fertilizers.
- Under the agreement, Evoqua will lead the sales and implementation of Ostara's unique nutrient recovery solutions into the North America and Western Europe markets.
- “We are pleased to enhance our offering of sustainable solutions, providing our customers with the opportunity to recover valuable resources from their wastewater treatment process while helping to reduce operating costs and meet their sustainability and circular economy goals,” says Hervé Fages, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and President of the Applied Product Technologies Segment.