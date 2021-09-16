VirTra wins $1.37M order for training simulators
Sep. 16, 2021 9:13 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) has been awarded a $1.37M order from an undisclosed Middle Eastern country for use-of-force training simulators.
- The company specializes in simulators for military, law enforcement, commercial and educational applications. Under the order, it will deliver and install simulators including its V-300 and multiple V-ST PRO models. VirTra will also deploy its V-Author PRO scenario authoring software, Threat-Fire electric consequence devices, drop-in recoil weapon kits and additional accessories.
- VirTra noted that the client is its first in the specific country. With this order, its simulators will be now deployed in 40 countries. Deliveries will begin soon at one site, and more sites may be added in the future. VirTra technicians and product specialists will provide system training and run an operator course along with the installation.
- VTSI +1.52% pre-market