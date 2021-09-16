Elizabeth Warren seeks to ban Fed bank leaders from trading stocks - WSJ
Sep. 16, 2021 9:18 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- With the disclosure of Federal Reserve district bank presidents' 2020 trading activity, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren attracted criticism for their trading in stocks that may be affected by the central bank's policy decisions. Since then, both Fed presidents said they'd sell off all of their stocks.
- Now Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wants regional Fed banks to adopt rules that would prevent their leaders from trading individual stocks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing letters written to the heads of the 12 regional Fed banks.
- "The controversy over asset trading by high-level Fed personnel highlights why it is necessary to ban ownership and trading of individual stocks by senior officials who are supposed to serve the public interest," she wrote in the letters.
- She's asking that the district banks ban the ownership and trading of individual stocks by senior officials within 60 days and that they have "strong and enforceable ethics and financial conflicts of interest rules." She requested that the banks respond by Oct. 15 on how they would put the requested changes in place.
- Previously (Sept. 8), Fed's Kaplan traded millions of dollars in stocks in 2020, including megacaps - WSJ
