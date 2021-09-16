Neovasc shares jump 15% on FDA approval of COSIRA-II Reducer trial

Sep. 16, 2021 9:20 AM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN)By: SA News Team

Male Medical Researcher
FatCamera/iStock via Getty Images

  • Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares jump more than 15% premarket after the company received FDA approval for the Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) regarding the COSIRA-II IDE Clinical Trial.
  • COSIRA-II is a randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer for patients suffering from refractory angina.
  • The primary endpoint of the trial is change in exercise tolerance testing time via a modified Bruce protocol between baseline and six-month follow-up.
  • The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union and Under Investigation in the U.S. for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle.
