Neovasc shares jump 15% on FDA approval of COSIRA-II Reducer trial
Sep. 16, 2021 9:20 AM ETNeovasc Inc. (NVCN)By: SA News Team
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares jump more than 15% premarket after the company received FDA approval for the Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) regarding the COSIRA-II IDE Clinical Trial.
- COSIRA-II is a randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer for patients suffering from refractory angina.
- The primary endpoint of the trial is change in exercise tolerance testing time via a modified Bruce protocol between baseline and six-month follow-up.
- The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union and Under Investigation in the U.S. for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle.