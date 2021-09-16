Retail sales breakdown: Clothing and restaurant spending recovers, e-commerce runs up against tough comparable
- Retail sales jumped 15.1% in August compared to the mark a year ago when the pandemic limited activity. Retail sales were up 0.7% from the previous month to top expectations.
- The strong month was led by momentum with clothing stores (+39% Y/Y) off the back-to-work and back-to-school trends. That could set up chains like Gap (NYSE:GPS), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) for a solid quarter. The restaurant category was also in recovery (+32% Y/Y) even with the labor shortage impacting companies like Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). There was also surprising strength with general merchandise stores (+16%) in a development that bodes well for Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST).
- If there was a disappointment it may have been in the category that includes e-commerce retail (+5.3% M/M, +7.5% Y/Y) in what could be another indication of the tough pandemic comparables for companies like Wayfair (NYSE:W), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).
- Read more about the retail sales report.
- Compare the S&P Retail ETF vs. the Amplify Online Retail ETF.