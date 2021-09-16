Retail sales breakdown: Clothing and restaurant spending recovers, e-commerce runs up against tough comparable

Sep. 16, 2021 9:20 AM ETSPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), IBUYGPS, TJX, AEO, DBI, ANF, DIN, EAT, CAKE, WMT, TGT, COST, W, CHWY, ETSY, SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments

Laptop with blank screen with warehouse cargo in factory.
ake1150sb/iStock via Getty Images

  • Retail sales jumped 15.1% in August compared to the mark a year ago when the pandemic limited activity. Retail sales were up 0.7% from the previous month to top expectations.
  • The strong month was led by momentum with clothing stores (+39% Y/Y) off the back-to-work and back-to-school trends. That could set up chains like Gap (NYSE:GPS), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) for a solid quarter. The restaurant category was also in recovery (+32% Y/Y) even with the labor shortage impacting companies like Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). There was also surprising strength with general merchandise stores (+16%) in a development that bodes well for Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST).
  • If there was a disappointment it may have been in the category that includes e-commerce retail (+5.3% M/M, +7.5% Y/Y) in what could be another indication of the tough pandemic comparables for companies like Wayfair (NYSE:W), Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).
  • Read more about the retail sales report.
  • Compare the S&P Retail ETF vs. the Amplify Online Retail ETF.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.