Calliditas gets standard review in EU for Nefecon marketing application
Sep. 16, 2021 9:23 AM ETCalliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ:CALT) is trading ~3.1% lower after the company announced that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has decided to grant a standard review timeline for its marketing authorization application (MAA) for Nefecon in IgA nephropathy.
- EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) will now assess the submission under an standard procedure assessment timelines, the company said.
- The new development comes only four months after the company announced that the EMA granted the accelerated assessment procedure for the marketing application.
- It follows the decision by the FDA to extend the PDUFA date for Nefecon in IgA nephropathy by three months, as announced by the company on Tuesday.
- The revised decision will impact the previously announced Q1 2022 timeline of EMA approval for the treatment by three months.
- “If approved, Nefecon could be available to patients in Europe in mid-2022,” the company said. In May, Calliditas (CALT) said the drug could be available in Europe in H1 2022.