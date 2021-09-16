Calliditas gets standard review in EU for Nefecon marketing application

  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ:CALT) is trading ~3.1% lower after the company announced that the European Medicine Agency (EMA) has decided to grant a standard review timeline for its marketing authorization application (MAA) for Nefecon in IgA nephropathy.
  • EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) will now assess the submission under an standard procedure assessment timelines, the company said.
  • The new development comes only four months after the company announced that the EMA granted the accelerated assessment procedure for the marketing application.
  • It follows the decision by the FDA to extend the PDUFA date for Nefecon in IgA nephropathy by three months, as announced by the company on Tuesday.
  • The revised decision will impact the previously announced Q1 2022 timeline of EMA approval for the treatment by three months.
  • “If approved, Nefecon could be available to patients in Europe in mid-2022,” the company said. In May, Calliditas (CALT) said the drug could be available in Europe in H1 2022.
