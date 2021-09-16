L3Harris wins $100M order from the U.S. Army for ENVG-B system
Sep. 16, 2021 9:24 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been received a $100M order from the U.S. Army to deliver the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) system.
- This marks the second delivery order L3Harris has received from the U.S. Army for the ENVG-B Program of Record (POR), which has a total value of $442M.
- ENVG-B is said to enhance soldier situational awareness, mobility, survivability and lethality by providing imagery and data from the battlefield directly to the soldier’s eye. The night vision technology ensures soldiers achieve overmatch on the battlefield.
- L3Harris has delivered over 6,000 ENVG-B systems to the Army since 2018.
- LHX +0.76% pre-market
