Nucor forecasts record-high quarterly earnings in Q3
Sep. 16, 2021
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +0.3% pre-market after issuing guidance for Q3 EPS of $7.30-$7.40, well ahead of the $6.32 analyst consensus estimate.
- Nucor's forecast would mark the highest quarterly earnings in its history, surpassing the previous record of $5.04/share set in Q2.
- All three operating segments continue to generate robust profitability as demand remains strong across most end-use markets, the company says.
- Nucor says internal forecasts suggest Q4 results likely will continue the trend of exceptional performance seen so far this year.
- Steel Dynamics also said this week that it expects record quarterly profits thanks to strong demand and higher prices.