Clarus Therapeutics shares rise 7% after licensing agreement with McGill University

  • Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) and McGill University ink agreement to develop and commercialize McGill’s proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.
  • CoQ10 is synthesized in the inner membrane of mitochondria, a cellular organelle whose primary function is to produce the body’s chemical energy.
  • Deficiencies of CoQ10 can lead to severe multiple organ dysfunctions that involve the brain, nerves, kidneys, heart, GI tract and muscle.
  • Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Clarus will pay McGill a one-time upfront payment of $350K and up to $10.5M in potential development and regulatory milestone payments.
  • Additionally, McGill would be eligible for up to $30M in potential commercial milestone payments.
