Braskem signs biopolymer supply deal with Gelmart International
Sep. 16, 2021 9:27 AM ETBraskem S.A. (BAK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) announces partnership with global manufacturer of intimate apparel, Gelmart International to provide bio-based EVA biopolymer for Gelmart's new kindly line of sustainable intimate apparel launched in August.
- Under the partnership, Braskem will supply I'm green EVA biopolymer to support Gelmart's production of plant-based bra cup sourced from sustainably grown sugarcane, replacing the use of traditional foam materials.
- "Our innovative portfolio of I'm green™ plant-based materials is helping global consumer brands and manufacturers transition from legacy fossil fuels based raw materials to more eco-friendly solutions. We couldn't be more excited to announce our partnership with Gelmart, their visionary leadership is helping transform the world's apparel industry with creative new offerings that bring the same high-quality and comfort, but also deliver a more sustainable footprint on the planet," says Edison Terra, Executive Vice President of Braskem.
- Stock is down 1% in premarket trading.
