Adenza taps Oracle Autonomous Database for risk analytics
Sep. 16, 2021 9:29 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Adenza, which provides risk management solutions for the financial services sector, has tapped Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Autonomous Database for its risk analytics service.
- Oracle Autonomous Database, running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, will be used for AxiomSL's RegCloud virtual private cloud offering for regulatory reporting. Adenza will be able to use the database to migrate its AxiomSL customers from on-premise Oracle database deployments to the cloud offering.
- This addition to the RegCloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering aims to improve flexibility for customers using Oracle Database on-premise or for cloud services. Customers will be able to store and manage data Oracle Autonomous Database and use Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to access RegCloud's risk and regulatory applications, which run on AWS.
- Adenza's AxiomSL solutions have a client base with $45T in total represented assets.
