Rotor Acquisition shareholders approves merger with Sarcos Robotics
Sep. 16, 2021 9:47 AM ETSarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Rotor Acquisition (NYSE:ROT) shareholders has approved merger with Sarcos Robotics ((“Sarcos”)) to create Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation.
- Transaction expected to close on September 24, 2021.
- The post-closing company’s common stock and warrants are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq on September 27, 2021, under the ticker symbols “STRC” and “STRCW,” respectively.
- Proceeds from the transaction are expected to fund the company through scale production and deployment of the award-winning Guardian industrial exoskeleton and Guardian industrial robotic avatar system.
- The current Sarcos management team, including chairman and CEO Ben Wolff, will continue to lead the company.
- The company’s new board of directors will be comprised of current and former leaders from Apple, The Boeing Company, Credit Suisse, Delta Air Lines, Microsoft, Nextel, and the U.S. Department of Defense.