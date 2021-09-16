Stellantis' Citroen brand will make its return to India next year
- Stellantis (STLA -0.5%) will launch a new car model in India and Latin America under its Citroen brand in the second half of 2022. The move is an important step in the automaker's goal to expand sales outside of Europe to 30%, up from 15% currently.
- The Citroen 3 will be assembled in Brazil and India, through a joint venture with CK Birla. Stellantis expects India to become the world's third biggest car market, after the US and China, and plans to release two other models over the next three years.
- Citroen left the Indian market in the 1930s, as carmakers have historically struggled competing with local manufacturer Maruti Suzuki which holds nearly half of the Indian passenger car market share. Last week, Ford Motors (F -0.0%) said that it would stop producing cars in India after continued losses.