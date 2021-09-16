PharmaCyte up 10% on positive biocompatibility study results for CypCaps
Sep. 16, 2021 9:56 AM ETPharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) are up 10% in morning trading as the company announced positive test results on biocompatibility studies of its CypCaps cellulose sulphate capsules.
- Results showed that the capsule material does not activate the body’s the complement system, which is involved in immune and inflammatory responses.
- PharmaCyte uses its proprietary live-cell encapsulation technology, Cell-in-a-Box, which involves encapsulating genetically engineered human cells that convert an inactive chemotherapy drug into its active or "cancer-killing" form.
- Last month, the company said it would expand its product pipeline to include diabetes and malignant ascites programs.