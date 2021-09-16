Southwest Airlines extends flight schedule through April next year

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.4%) extends its bookable flight schedule through April 24, 2022, allowing customers to plan and book their early 2022.
  • With the continued rise in Austin's population, Southwest plans to increase service on March 10, 2022 by more than 20 flights a day with nonstop service between Austin and nine new and returning destinations. In total, Southwest now will offer nonstop service between Austin and 46 destinations on up to 105 departures a day.
  • The airline also plans to expands its network of service by offering additional options for Hawaii travelers, and flying new point-to-point routes between the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
  • Morgan Stanley sees Southwest Airlines as the "sweet spot" for a COVID-19 rebound as it's heavily levered to a U.S. recovery. Its price target is $80, implying 64% upside.
