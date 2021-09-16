Sabre, Etihad announce long-term partnership with technology renewals
Sep. 16, 2021 9:57 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sabre Corporation (SABR -0.3%) announces a renewed technology agreement with Etihad.
- Under the new agreement, Etihad will continue leveraging a suite of Sabre's industry-leading IT solutions to aid recovery, help drive post-pandemic growth and enhance the passenger experience.
- Under the new multi-year pact, the following products will be among a suite of technology for Etihad as it focuses on optimizing its operations to fuel its recovery: Fares Optimizer - uses near real-time responses to provide dynamic price recommendations for Etihad's fares; Network Planning and Optimization - this planning and scheduling suite is able to scale to the largest airlines in the world and Inflight - continues to provide a world-class and award-winning guest experience onboard.
- "Our renewed technology agreement with Etihad is testament to the airline's confidence in Sabre to deliver the advanced solutions needed to help secure its recovery, and help it to power future growth," said Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Solutions, Sabre.