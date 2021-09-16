Clover Health offering in-home COVID vaccines to Medicare Advantage members

  • Clover Health (CLOV +3.3%) will provide in-home COVID-19 vaccines to Medicare Advantage members through a partnership with MedArrive.
  • The program will begin in New Jersey.
  • It is intended for individuals with disabilities or other ailments that make it difficult to leave their homes.
  • MedArrive, which operates as a healthcare logistics and services platform, allows payers and providers access to a network of EMTs, paramedics, and other skilled healthcare workers to provide services in the home.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Moonshot Equity Analysis, which has a neutral rating on Clover Health shares, recently argued that while the company has impressive revenue growth, it will likely need to raise significant capital in the next two years.
