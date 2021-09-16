Clover Health offering in-home COVID vaccines to Medicare Advantage members
Sep. 16, 2021 10:07 AM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Clover Health (CLOV +3.3%) will provide in-home COVID-19 vaccines to Medicare Advantage members through a partnership with MedArrive.
- The program will begin in New Jersey.
- It is intended for individuals with disabilities or other ailments that make it difficult to leave their homes.
- MedArrive, which operates as a healthcare logistics and services platform, allows payers and providers access to a network of EMTs, paramedics, and other skilled healthcare workers to provide services in the home.
