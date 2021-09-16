Offerpad shares climb more than 58% on massive trading volume

Sep. 16, 2021 10:06 AM ETOfferpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)Z, RDFNBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background
naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) worked its way into meme stock territory on Thursday as the online real-estate platform's shares surged more than 58% on the day.
  • The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that its subsidiary, Offerpad SPE, had entered into a loan and security agreement on September 10. That agreement includes a $300 million credit facility that will be available over the next 24 months.
  • More than 1304million shares of Offerpad (OPAD) stock traded hands Thursday. The company averages 871,000 shares exchanged on a daily basis.
  • Offerpad provides online home-selling and information services and competes in some of the same areas at Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN). The company went public earlier this year via an SPAC deal.
