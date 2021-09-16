Shell to build Dutch biofuels plant in push for net-zero emissions
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will build a biofuels facility in the Netherlands capable of producing 820K metric tons/year of sustainable aviation fuel and diesel from waste, making it one of the biggest of its type in Europe.
- The Rotterdam biofuels facility will be built at the site that also is home to the Pernis oil refinery; financial details are not disclosed.
- Shell says the plant will produce fuel from used cooking oil, waste animal fat, industrial and agricultural byproducts, and sustainable vegetable oils when production starts in 2024.
- The plant will be designed to capture carbon emissions from the manufacturing process and store them in an empty gas field beneath the North Sea.
- The plan follows Shell's February pledge to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050.