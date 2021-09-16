Shell to build Dutch biofuels plant in push for net-zero emissions

Sep. 16, 2021 9:56 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments

Shell fuel deliviry truck driving on the road
Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it will build a biofuels facility in the Netherlands capable of producing 820K metric tons/year of sustainable aviation fuel and diesel from waste, making it one of the biggest of its type in Europe.
  • The Rotterdam biofuels facility will be built at the site that also is home to the Pernis oil refinery; financial details are not disclosed.
  • Shell says the plant will produce fuel from used cooking oil, waste animal fat, industrial and agricultural byproducts, and sustainable vegetable oils when production starts in 2024.
  • The plant will be designed to capture carbon emissions from the manufacturing process and store them in an empty gas field beneath the North Sea.
  • The plan follows Shell's February pledge to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.