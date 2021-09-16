Analysts boost Cisco targets in reaction to Investor Day; Credit Suisse upgrades
Sep. 16, 2021 10:22 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) came out higher today and then turned flat following analyst reaction to its first Investor Day in four years.
- The stock had finished yesterday down 0.5% after the event.
- And analysts have mostly come through with price target increases. Credit Suisse responded with an upgrade of the stock, to Outperform from Neutral.
- "Investor sentiment is currently cautiously optimistic, but we believe the cautiousness will abate as CSCO executes on its (long-term) guidance while ramping its recurring revenue plans," analyst Sami Badri says.
- And product order growth looks more durable than expected, Badri notes, as management came through with an upbeat revenue growth outlook for the coming four years.
- Credit Suisse raised its price target to $74 from $56, implying 29% upside.
- Oppenheimer is staying Bullish with an Outperform rating, encouraged by efforts to become a software company facing a "massive" total addressable market of $400 billion by fiscal 2025 (with an additional long-term opportunity of $500 million in adjacent markets).
- In the near term, it expects investors to focus on supply-chain challenges. But "Given a broad and refreshed portfolio, we view the company as well-positioned to address these opportunities and see room for upside potential from M&A and execution."
- Jefferies assumes some conservatism in the guidance "as they'll certainly pick up some margin improvement as the business mix shifts toward software" and as the supply chain concerns lighten up. The firm expects some investors were surprised with the lack of a forecast for more operating leverage. It's raised its price target to $65 from $63.
- And Raymond James has taken its price target to $64 from $57, saying Cisco largely delivered on elevated expectations with the event.