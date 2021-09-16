KKR considers acquiring private equity secondary firm Lexington Partners - WSJ
Sep. 16, 2021 10:41 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) is among bidders interested in acquiring Lexington Partners, a private equity secondaries firm that has started exploring a sale of its business, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Lexington Partners is a closely held firm that specializes in buying second-hand stakes in private equity funds; a potential sale could value the company at a few billion dollars, some of the people told the WSJ.
- The potential sale comes as the market for secondaries has made private equity a more liquid asset class, the WSJ said, with such companies as Lexington, Paris-based Ardian, and Blackstone's Strategic Partners unit raising billions of dollars for buying stakes in existing buyout funds from other investors.
- At the end of 2020, about $196.9B in assets were dedicated to investing in private equity secondaries vs. $21.6B in 2016, the WSJ said, citing Preqin data.
- The Lexington business would be a sizable first foray into the secondaries business for KKR.
- In KKR's Q1 earnings call in May, KKR Co-President and Co-COO Scott Nuttal said the company was continuing to look at the secondary space. "We’re analyzing whether we want to build or whether there’s something that might make sense to buy," he said, adding "we'll have more to share with you over time."