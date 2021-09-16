Axalta Coating breaks ground on new coatings facility in Northern China
Sep. 16, 2021 10:44 AM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Axalta (AXTA -1.5%) a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, broke ground for construction of a state-of-the-art coatings facility in Jilin City, Jilin Province, North China.
- The 46K-square-meter new plant will produce mobility coatings to support growing customer demand in China for light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and automotive plastic components.
- With this new investment in the province, the Co. is further committing to the customers in China while supporting it's ambitious growth plans in Asia.
- "The new plant is scheduled to open in 2023 and will mainly produce basecoats, primers, and clearcoats used in Axalta's eco-friendly processes such as high solids technology." said Nicolas Franc de Ferrière, Vice President, Mobility, Asia Pacific at Axalta.