Pfizer expands voluntary nationwide recall of smoking cessation pill CHANTIX

Sep. 16, 2021 10:55 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor12 Comments

Broken Cigarette on Chantix Continuing Week Pack
skhoward/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Citing the presence of a cancer-causing agent, Pfizer (PFE -1.2%) has decided to voluntarily recall all lots of CHANTIX (varenicline) 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets, a medication that helps users to quit smoking.
  • The action was taken in response to the detection of the carcinogenic substance nitrosamine, N-nitroso-varenicline, at or above the level determined by the FDA as acceptable, the company said in a statement.
  • While long-term ingestion of nitrosamine can be linked to increased risk of cancer in humans, “the health benefits of stopping smoking outweigh” the cancer risk due to the presence of nitrosamine in varenicline, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) added.
  • In June, the U.S. pharma giant halted the worldwide distribution of CHANTIX, noting nitrosamine levels above the “acceptable” daily intake.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.