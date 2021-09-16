SunPower to provide solar and storage to Toll Brothers homes in California

Sep. 16, 2021 11:01 AM ETTOL, SPWRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA10 Comments
  • Toll Brothers (TOL +2.1%) and SunPower (SPWR -0.3%) announce a multi-year exclusive agreement in which SunPower will be the only provider of solar technology to company's homes and communities across California.
  • This exclusive agreement combines SunPower solar, storage and additional services, and is the first of its kind for both companies.
  • The agreement contains preferred terms for solar and storage offerings in California and nationally.
  • “We are excited to partner with SunPower to provide leading solar technology solutions to our home buyers in Toll Brothers communities across California. This partnership underscores Toll Brothers’ commitment to a cleaner environment, while providing our home buyers with additional options for renewable and reliable power, including backup home energy storage.” said Seth Ring, Executive VP of Toll Brothers.
