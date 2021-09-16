Facebook to target harmful coordination by real accounts with fake-account approach - Reuters
Sep. 16, 2021
- Facebook (FB -0.8%) is going to take harsher action against harmful coordination on its network, by implementing the strategy it uses against fake accounts to combat bad acts by real accounts.
- The social-media giant uses a network-level approach to do wholesale shutdowns of coordinated influence operations using fake accounts to manipulate public opinion.
- Now it will take those tactics to fight coordinated behavior by groups of real people, it tells Reuters. And it suggests that would lead to more sweeping actions than removing posts or individual accounts.
- That follows a long internal debate over how to deal with systematic rule-breaking from real accounts acting in coordinated fashion. Facebook each month reports on its sweeping actions against fake accounts.
- And the company is under particular pressure this week as a Wall Street Journal series reports revelations from a massive cache of internal documents.
- The paper reported that the company exempted a "secret elite" from its content enforcement rules as a program called XCheck suffered mission creep from its original purpose. It said Facebook knew and discussed internally how Instagram was "toxic" to teenagers; that revelation is spurring lawmaker calls for action.
- And it notes internal discussion that a high-profile change to its algorithm to make for healthier discussion backfired and promoted more divisive and angry content around political and social issues.