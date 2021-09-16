ForgeRock's stock soars 46% after identity-software firm's IPO prices above range (update)
Sep. 16, 2021 11:21 AM ETForgeRock, Inc. (FORG)KKRBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Identity-management software firm ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) popped more than 40% Thursday in its first trading session following an IPO that priced above its expected range.
- FORG opened at $35 shortly after 11 a.m. ET and rose to as high as $37.74, up 51% from the $25 a share that its IPO priced at. The company had only expected the initial public offering to price in a range of $21-$24/share.
- Shares later pulled back some, but nonetheless closed at $36.50, ahead 46% for the day.
- ForgeRock (FORG) offers advanced identity-management software to large-scale clients that range from Geico to the Norwegian government.
- “If you are investing in us, you are investing in our vision for a world where you never have to login again. No more passwords, no more usernames, no more secret questions,” CEO Fran Rosch wrote in a blog post marking the start of trading. “Our aim is to create identity experiences for people at work, at home or on the go that are so simple and secure that two things happen: Identity recedes into the background completely and our customers become more secure than ever before.”
- Originally launched in Norway in 2010 by former Sun Microsystems programmers, FORG had pre-IPO funding from A-list firms like Accel Partners, Accenture Ventures, Foundation Capital, KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Meritech Capital.
- Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones recently did a deep dive into the stock, lauding its “strong growth trajectory, healthy operating metrics, reduced negative operating margin and reasonable IPO pricing.”