Harding Loevner: Diversify to limit regulatory risk
Sep. 16, 2021 11:37 AM ETBABA, TCEHY, AAPL, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, AMZNBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Mutual-fund company Harding Loevner cited stricter regulatory environments and heightened antitrust scrutiny around the globe as key risks for investors, but said in its latest letter to shareholders that diversification can limit the hazards posed by aggressive government action.
- The company pointed to the recent crackdowns in China on companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) as examples of the potential damage that assertive government action can do.
- However, Harding Loevner said investors must accept the possibility of unexpected Chinese government intervention "as the price of admission to investing in some of the world's most attractive high-quality growing companies."
- Meanwhile, the firm also warned of the threat from stepped-up U.S. antitrust efforts against Big Tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- "The shift in regulatory headwinds is a development we take seriously, as any changes can swiftly reshape entire industries and companies," the company said in a letter released this week.
- To combat what it sees as growing regulatory headwinds, Harding Loevner said it establishes pre-set limits on how much it can invest in any given industry, country or sector.
- "Predicting which industries, countries or companies may face unfavorable regulatory change is a hugely imprecise task," the firm said.
- So, the fund company enforces diversification by placing caps on how much capital it can concentrate in any one area. The company wrote in its letter that such moves limit "the potential impact of regulatory (as well as other) shocks that we fail to foresee."
