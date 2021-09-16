L3Harris expands Indiana campus, workforce to support DoD satellite work
Sep. 16, 2021 12:29 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- L3Harris Technologies (LHX -2.9%) has expanded its Fort Wayne, Indiana campus and workforce to support the Department of Defense's growing need for advanced, resilient satellites.
- In October 2020, L3Harris was awarded a tracking layer prototype program by the Space Development Agency to develop and integrate an end-to-end satellite system. Furthermore, in January 2021, the company won a prototype contract from the Missile Defense Agency to develop the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor.
- The new classified facility brings the total size of the L3Harris campus to 150,000 square feet and provides the space for the company's missile defense satellite programs, while supporting engineering, integration, testing and program management.
- L3Harris is also expanding its facility in Palm Bay, Florida to increase satellite production capacity.
- Earlier today, the company won a $100M order from the U.S. Army for ENVG-B system