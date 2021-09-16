European Union passenger car registrations down 19.1% in August and 23.2% in July

  • After four months of accelerated growth, European Union car registrations slipped 19.1% Y/Y in August to 622,993 units, followed by 23.2% decline in July to 823,949 units.
  • The market picked up with +87.3% in March, +218.6% in April, +53.4% in May and +10.4% in June, after decline of 19.3% in February and 24% in January.
  • In July France saw the steepest decrease -35.3%, followed by Spain -28.9%, Germany-24.9% and Italy -19.2%.
  • Double digit decline continued in August with Spain -28.9%, Italy -27.3%, Germany -23.0% and France -15.0%.
  • On YTD basis, demand for passenger cars increased by 11.2% to 6.8M units.
  • European Union August registration -15.9% for Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), -29.7% for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), -20.7% for Renault (OTC:RNSDF), -2.1% for Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), -17.3% for BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), -40.1% for Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), -35.9% for Ford (NYSE:F), -1.7% for Toyota (NYSE:TM), -42.5% for Honda (NYSE:HMC), -30.3% for Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF), -40.2% for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) and +7% for Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY).
