Electronic Arts dips slightly with analysts calm about 'Battlefield' delay
Sep. 16, 2021 1:01 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Electronic Arts (EA -0.7%) is down for a second day, but only fractionally, after delaying one of the fall's biggest videogame launches, moving Battlefield 2042 to Nov. 19 from an October release.
- The stock fell 5.7% yesterday, though it rose in after-hours action after acknowledging the delay and reiterating its full-year net bookings guidance.
- Benchmark overall is seeing the bright side of the news. "We are incrementally more positive on the game’s release now that the delay has been realized, the extra time needed for a finished Battlefield 2042 game is relatively short, and that the game will still release over the holiday season,” the firm says.
- It has a Buy rating and a $188 price target, implying 38% upside.
- Truist agrees that hearing the game will come out for this year's holiday season rather than sometime in 2022 is a relief: "The quality of game is what matters for the success of the title and the leveling up of the franchise, so if the delay results in a better experience then that’s what you do," analyst Matthew Thornton says. He has a $161 price target.
- News of the delay for now is outpacing Tuesday's news that the company's 22nd annual iteration of its Madden NFL franchise was the top selling game in August (as the game has been in its release month for 22 straight years).