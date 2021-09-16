Signet Jewelers trades up as Wells Fargo likes rapidly growing online sales

Signet Jewelers Purchases Zale Corporation
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Signet Jewelers (SIG +5.4%) trades up as Wells Fargo upgrades the stock to Overweight from Even-weight citing "renewed optimism," as the company holds $1.6B in cash and cash equivalents - roughly 38% of its current market cap of $4.1B.
  • The jewelry company has a healthier capital structure, uses a leaner/healthier store base, and has made meaningful productivity improvements, writes analyst Ike Boruchow. He believes that the store has potential to hit around 10% margins (vs 5.2% pre-COVID) given the management changes and rapidly growing e-commerce site.
  • FY22 EPS is lowered slightly to $9.00 from $9.35 given supply chain issues, but FY23 EPS is raised to $8.54 from $7.80.
  • Wall Street analysts are mixed on the stock with an average price target of $86, while Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives the company a very high grade.
