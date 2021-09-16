On Holding sails past Under Armour's market cap on second day of trading

Sep. 16, 2021 1:56 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)LEVI, UAA, CROX, RLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Front view of blue growing financial chart with arrow. Income and growth concept. 3D Rendering
Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is up another 14% on day two of trading and topped out at $40 per share earlier in the session.
  • Volume on ONON today is over 13M shares of the 616M shares outstanding. At the high point, ONON traded with a market cap of $10.9B, which is higher than Levi Strauss's (NYSE:LEVI) cap at $10.6B, Under Armour's (NYSE:UAA) cap at $9.5B, Crocs' (NASDAQ:CROX) cap at $9.3B and Ralph Lauren's (NYSE:RL) cap at $8.3B.
  • It's not just On Holding AG (ONON) having a huge IPO debut. Dutch Bros. is also smoking hot on its second day of trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.