On Holding sails past Under Armour's market cap on second day of trading
Sep. 16, 2021 1:56 PM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)LEVI, UAA, CROX, RLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is up another 14% on day two of trading and topped out at $40 per share earlier in the session.
- Volume on ONON today is over 13M shares of the 616M shares outstanding. At the high point, ONON traded with a market cap of $10.9B, which is higher than Levi Strauss's (NYSE:LEVI) cap at $10.6B, Under Armour's (NYSE:UAA) cap at $9.5B, Crocs' (NASDAQ:CROX) cap at $9.3B and Ralph Lauren's (NYSE:RL) cap at $8.3B.
- It's not just On Holding AG (ONON) having a huge IPO debut. Dutch Bros. is also smoking hot on its second day of trading.