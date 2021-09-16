Twitter's Super Follows draws just $6K in revenue so far - report
Sep. 16, 2021 3:46 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Twitter's (TWTR +0.8%) Super Follows feature - launched to some fanfare a couple of weeks ago as the company sought new revenue streams - has contributed just $6,000 in revenue in its limited rollout so far, TechCrunch notes.
- That's according to Sensor Tower data about the feature, which was released (on the subscriber side) only to iOS users in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 1. Only a small group of creators have been able to collect funds through Super Follow subscriptions so far, with a long waitlist.
- Twitter says there are fewer than 100 creators total so far who have access to Super Follows.
- A small part of that revenue so far may come from Twitter's other in-app purchase, Ticketed Spaces, Sensor Tower notes.
- With so few creators able to tap the feature, it's likely too early to tell much from revenue data, Twitter suggests: "This is just the start for Super Follows."