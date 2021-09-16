Twitter's Super Follows draws just $6K in revenue so far - report

Sep. 16, 2021 3:46 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor28 Comments

Twitter home page.
RomanOkopny/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Twitter's (TWTR +0.8%) Super Follows feature - launched to some fanfare a couple of weeks ago as the company sought new revenue streams - has contributed just $6,000 in revenue in its limited rollout so far, TechCrunch notes.
  • That's according to Sensor Tower data about the feature, which was released (on the subscriber side) only to iOS users in the U.S. and Canada on Sept. 1. Only a small group of creators have been able to collect funds through Super Follow subscriptions so far, with a long waitlist.
  • Twitter says there are fewer than 100 creators total so far who have access to Super Follows.
  • A small part of that revenue so far may come from Twitter's other in-app purchase, Ticketed Spaces, Sensor Tower notes.
  • With so few creators able to tap the feature, it's likely too early to tell much from revenue data, Twitter suggests: "This is just the start for Super Follows."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.