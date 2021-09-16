Bimini Capital Management announces $2.5M buyback
Sep. 16, 2021 4:09 PM ETBMNMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM) Board of Directors approve a plan to repurchase up to $2.5M of the company's Class A common stock over the next 24 months.
- The plan announced today replaces the repurchase plan that was approved on March 26, 2018.
- Pursuant to that plan, the Company repurchased 71,599 shares at an aggregate cost of ~$169,000.
- Chairman and CEO Robert E. Cauley stated, “We are committed to delivering shareholder value, and this repurchase plan authorization reflects the Board's confidence in both our short-term prospects and our long-term strategy. Although there is no assurance as to the number of shares that will be repurchased, repurchases under the new plan have the potential to be significantly greater than the repurchases that were made under our prior, more restrictive plan.”