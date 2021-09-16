Gritstone bio raises $55M through private placement financing

Spectral-Design/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) will benefit from a $55M private investment in public equity financing from the sale of 5M shares of its common stock.
  • The financing is led by Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund, with participation from Redmile Group and Gilead Sciences.
  • The financing is expected to close on Sept. 17.
  • Gritstone is focused on immunotherapies for cancers and infectious diseases.
  • In August, Gritstone teamed up with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance development of the company's CORAL COVID-19 vaccine program.
