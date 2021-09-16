Gritstone bio raises $55M through private placement financing
Sep. 16, 2021 4:13 PM ETGritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) will benefit from a $55M private investment in public equity financing from the sale of 5M shares of its common stock.
- The financing is led by Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund, with participation from Redmile Group and Gilead Sciences.
- The financing is expected to close on Sept. 17.
- Gritstone is focused on immunotherapies for cancers and infectious diseases.
- In August, Gritstone teamed up with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance development of the company's CORAL COVID-19 vaccine program.