Renault cutting 2,000 French jobs, hiring 2,500 EV positions in electrification shift
Sep. 16, 2021 4:12 PM ETRenault SA (RNLSY), RNSDF
- Renault (OTC:RNSDF) will cut 2,000 engineering and support roles while hiring 2,500 experts in data science, battery chemistry, and other positions as it shifts its operations to focus on manufacturing electric vehicles. The company wants to make nine new vehicles in at home by 2025, primarily at northern France factory.
- The automaker posted a profit in its first half after a record loss lost year, but is recovering slower than rivals due to a greater reliance on the European market, which is taking time more time to lessen pandemic restrictions.
- The French state is the largest shareholder of Renault, which last year cut 14,600 jobs worldwide.
- A few months ago, Renault signed a deal with Envision and Verkor to produce electric car batteries at its hub in northern France