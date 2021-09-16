Diamondback Energy approves up to $2B stock buyback program

Sep. 16, 2021 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

In the evening, the outline of the oil pump
zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) +1.7% post-market after saying its board approved a new stock buyback program up to $2B, as it accelerates plans to return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders to Q4.
  • "Diamondback is accelerating its previously announced capital return program due to continued strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, a supportive macro backdrop and increasing financial strength," the company says.
  • Diamondback also says it expects the recent sale of North Dakota assets will close in the next few weeks, and will apply net proceeds to pay off the remaining $650M in outstanding callable debt.
  • Oasis Petroleum agreed in May to buy Diamondback's Williston Basin assets for $745M.
