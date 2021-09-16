CTO sells 4 properties for ~$75.3M in Q3
Sep. 16, 2021
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) said it sold four single tenant properties for ~$75.3M at an average exit cap rate of 5.0% during the third quarter of 2021.
- The properties include: Wells Fargo Office Complex in Raleigh, NC for $63M; Fogo de Chão in Jacksonville, FL for $4.7M; JPMorgan Chase Bank Chandler, AZ $4.7M; and Chick-fil-A in Chandler, AZ for $2.9M.
- The company has ~$67.8M of proceeds held in 1031 restricted cash accounts.
- The company said its 2021 full year disposition guidance is $125M to $150M at an average exit cap rate between 5.75% and 6.25%
- YTD, the company has sold $140.8M of income properties at an exit cap rate of 6.0%.
- CTO Realty President and CEO John Albright said, “We’re very pleased with our disposition activity to-date and the attractive valuation we received on the Wells Fargo office property in Raleigh, North Carolina, which generated a gain on sale of approximately $17.5 million.”
- Albright further noted that "We continue to take positive steps towards constructing a best-in-class, retail-based portfolio, and now with more than $85 million of cash on balance sheet, we have ample liquidity to accretively fund our acquisition pipeline and position the Company to drive strong funds from operations or FFO per share growth in 2022."
- In addition, the company said that a joint venture entity which holds the remaining Daytona Beach land portfolio of ~1.6K acres is selling substantially all of its remaining land for $67M.
- Closing is expected to occur prior to year-end and is subject to due diligence and closing conditions.