Archaea Energy stock soars 10% on SPAC deal’s closure; investors gain 97.5% in five months
Sep. 16, 2021
- Archaea Energy Inc. (LFG), which aims to extract so-called renewable natural gas from landfills and farm-animal waste, rose nearly 10% Thursday in its first trading session since going public via a SPAC merger.
- LFG shot up as much as 11% intraday to $20.30 before easing back some to close at $19.95, up 9.2% from where predecessor Rice Acquisition Corp. closed its final session at one day earlier.
- Rice created Archaea through a three-way special purpose acquisition company merger with privately held Archaea Energy LLC and Aria Energy LLC.
- Aria and Archaea are involved in the production of what’s called renewable natural gas (“RNG”). Rice was headed by former executives of Rice Energy, which merged in 2017 with EQT (NYSE:EQT) to form America’s largest natgas producer.
- RNG is methane gas that’s collected and purified from the natural decomposition of trash in landfills or animal manure from farms. Archaea Energy takes its name from the single-celled organisms that naturally break down such materials and give off methane as a byproduct.
- “While significant work has brought us here, in many ways today is also Day One for Archaea,” company CEO Nick Stork said in announcing the merger’s closure. “We are on a mission to break through the status quo and create a new paradigm in RNG development.”
- Investors seem to like the deal so far. Rice Acquisition soared 51.7% to close at $15.32 on its first trading day after the firms announced their merger on April 7. And while the stock pulled back at various times since then, the SPAC’s shares stayed well above the $10.10 that Rice had closed at just prior to word of the deal.
- In fact, LFG finished Thursday’s session 97.5% above where Rice’s shares had closed just prior to the deal’s announcement a little more than five months ago.
