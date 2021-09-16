Australia's submarine switcheroo lifts Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems
- Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY +2.1%) shares are rising after the U.K. defense ministry cited it as a potential beneficiary of Australia's surprise switch to nuclear-powered submarines from a planned purchase of French diesel vessels.
- Rolls has been the sole provider of engines for the U.K.'s fleet of nuclear subs for more than 60 years.
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +0.3%) also was named as a likely participant; the defense contractor builds hunter-killer submarines like those sought by Australia as well as nuclear-armed Dreadnought-class vessels.
- The project for 12 submarines has encountered problems, with the cost soaring to ~A$90B (US$66B) from A$39B in 2016 when France won the bidding for the contract.
- Separately, Rolls-Royce says its first all-electric aircraft completed its maiden flight this week, lasting 15 minutes.