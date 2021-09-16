Australia's submarine switcheroo lifts Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems

A Rolls-Royce aircraft engine
rvolkan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY +2.1%) shares are rising after the U.K. defense ministry cited it as a potential beneficiary of Australia's surprise switch to nuclear-powered submarines from a planned purchase of French diesel vessels.
  • Rolls has been the sole provider of engines for the U.K.'s fleet of nuclear subs for more than 60 years.
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +0.3%) also was named as a likely participant; the defense contractor builds hunter-killer submarines like those sought by Australia as well as nuclear-armed Dreadnought-class vessels.
  • The project for 12 submarines has encountered problems, with the cost soaring to ~A$90B (US$66B) from A$39B in 2016 when France won the bidding for the contract.
  • Separately, Rolls-Royce says its first all-electric aircraft completed its maiden flight this week, lasting 15 minutes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.