Eyenovia's collaborator Arctic Vision adds mydriatic drug MydCombi to existing license deal
Sep. 17, 2021
- China-based Arctic Vision will expand its exclusive license agreement with Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to include a third asset, MydCombi (ARVN004), for development and commercialization in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and South Korea.
- MydCombi is Eyenovia's proprietary combination microdose formulation of tropicamide and phenylephrine for mydriasis (pupil dilation).
- MydCombi was developed leveraging the Optejet dispenser, EYEN's microdose array print formulation and delivery platform, to ensure consistent and easy application of two mydriatic medications in a quick, high-precision, and touchless, micro-mist application.
- In U.S., the New Drug Application for MydCombi has been accepted for filing by the FDA with PDUFA date scheduled for October 28th, 2021.
- In August 2020, Arctic Vision entered into an exclusive license with Eyenovia for the development of ARVN002 for paediatric progressive myopia and ARVN003 for presbyopia treatment in Greater China and South Korea.