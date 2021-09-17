UnifiedPost reports 1H results; reaffirms guidance

Sep. 17, 2021 5:14 AM ETUnifiedPost Group S.A. (UPGGY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • UnifiedPost (OTCPK:UPGGY): 1H net loss of €11.1M
  • Revenue of €80.7M (+140.9% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • At the end of the period, the Group cash position was €25.1M (cash and cash equivalents) in addition to approved and undrawn facilities totalling €28.7M.
  • Unifiedpost reiterates its FY2021 organic revenue growth forecast of at least 15% in its digital processing revenue.
  • For FY2022 and FY2023 Unifiedpost also confirms the guidance provided in April 2021, with organic digital processing revenue growth of 25% for FY2022, stepping up to 30% in FY2023.
  • Management also reaffirms digital processing revenue gross margin guidance of +60% by 2023 and an adjusted EBITDA margin expected to exceed 25% by FY2023.
