UnifiedPost reports 1H results; reaffirms guidance
Sep. 17, 2021 5:14 AM ETUnifiedPost Group S.A. (UPGGY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- UnifiedPost (OTCPK:UPGGY): 1H net loss of €11.1M
- Revenue of €80.7M (+140.9% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- At the end of the period, the Group cash position was €25.1M (cash and cash equivalents) in addition to approved and undrawn facilities totalling €28.7M.
- Unifiedpost reiterates its FY2021 organic revenue growth forecast of at least 15% in its digital processing revenue.
- For FY2022 and FY2023 Unifiedpost also confirms the guidance provided in April 2021, with organic digital processing revenue growth of 25% for FY2022, stepping up to 30% in FY2023.
- Management also reaffirms digital processing revenue gross margin guidance of +60% by 2023 and an adjusted EBITDA margin expected to exceed 25% by FY2023.